Ronaldo's return a double-edged sword for Solskjaer

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United will be seen as a fairy-tale conclusion to a magnificent career, played out at ‘The Theatre Of Dreams’ he graced for so long.

According to the BBC, the 36-year-old superstar has always held a special place in the hearts of everyone at Old Trafford after winning the Champions League, three Premier Leagues, the FA Cup and two League Cups in a glittering six-year stay under his mentor Sir Alex Ferguson before an £80m move to Real Madrid in 2009.

The current Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will rightly celebrate Ronaldo’s landmark return – but it is also a double-edged sword for the Norwegian, who is still in search of his first trophy and cannot afford to wait much longer for success given more vast transfer outlay this summer.

Ronaldo will be greeted as the returning hero, the homecoming Old Trafford has always longed for but never seriously thought would materialise, and it will be a special occasion when he walks out once more as a Manchester United player.