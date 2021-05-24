Ronaldo to wear Man United number seven

Manchester United has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will wear the number seven shirt.

The 36-year-old takes the number, which he wore in his first stint at Old Trafford, from Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani – who moves to number 21.

Ronaldo will begin training with the Red Devils when after completing five days of isolation following his early release today from international duty by Portugal because of suspension.

The football superstar completed a shock move back to Old Trafford on transfer deadline day.

He is in line to make his second debut for the Man United against Newcastle in the Premier League next Sunday.

Ronaldo became the all-time leading men’s international goal scorer with two goals against the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday but was booked by the referee for removing his shirt.

[Source: BBC Sports]