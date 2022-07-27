Ronaldo to meet with United boss

[Source: Football Today]

Cristiano Ronaldo is due to meet Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag to discuss his future at the club.

The 37-year-old Portugal forward wants the club to let him leave this summer and he missed United’s pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia because of personal reasons.

He has yet to train with the squad but has now flown back to Manchester.

Article continues after advertisement

Ten Hag has previously said Ronaldo is not for sale and is in their plans.