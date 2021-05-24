Ronaldo scores twice in Man United return

Cristiano Ronaldo made his presence felt at Old Trafford scoring a double in Manchester United’s 4-1 win over Newcastle United this morning.

Ronaldo scored the opening goal in the 45th minute, before Javier Manquillo leveled the score with his first Newcastle goal.

Ronaldo finished off a flowing move by racing on to Luke Shaw’s through ball and drilling a low shot through Woodman’s legs.

Bruno Fernandes rifled in the goal of the game as he collected Paul Pogba’s square pass and curled a shot into the top corner from the edge of the area.

Substitute Jesse Lingard added a fourth in added time as the hosts cruised to victory.

The margin of victory was harsh on Steve Bruce’s men, who played well for long periods.

In other matches, Crystal Palace beat Tottenham 3-nil, Arsenal defeated Norwich 1-nil, Brighton edged Brentford 1-nil, Man City beat Leicester 1-nil, Southhampton drew 0-0 with West Ham and Wolves outclassed Watford 2-nil.