Football
Ronaldo scores twice as Juventus thrashes Udinese
January 4, 2021 6:50 am
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring one of his goals [Source: Juventus]
Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice and created another goal as Juventus thrashed Udinese 4-1 in the Italian league.
Ronaldo opened the scoring with a trademark drive, after Aaron Ramsey’s pass, before threading a through ball for Federico Chiesa to score.
Ronaldo’s second goal took his tally this season to 14 from only 11 league games.
