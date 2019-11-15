Ronaldo scores twice as Juventus thrashes Udinese

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice and created another goal as Juventus thrashed Udinese 4-1 in the Italian league.

Ronaldo opened the scoring with a trademark drive, after Aaron Ramsey’s pass, before threading a through ball for Federico Chiesa to score.

Ronaldo’s second goal took his tally this season to 14 from only 11 league games.

Article continues after advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>