Ronaldo scores twice as Juventus thrashes Udinese

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
January 4, 2021 6:50 am
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring one of his goals [Source: Juventus]

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice and created another goal as Juventus thrashed Udinese 4-1 in the Italian league.

Ronaldo opened the scoring with a trademark drive, after Aaron Ramsey’s pass, before threading a through ball for Federico Chiesa to score.

Ronaldo’s second goal took his tally this season to 14 from only 11 league games.

