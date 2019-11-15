Ronaldo scores twice as Juventus beat Parma

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice for Juventus as they beat Parma 2-1 in a Serie A match this morning.

Ronaldo has been successful in scoring for a seventh Serie A game.

This win means Juventus are now four points clear of second-placed Inter Milan.

Ronaldo is the first player to score in seven consecutive league games for Juventus since David Trezeguet netted in nine successive matches in 2005.

The Portuguese forward went close to completing his hat-trick in the second half, shooting straight at Parma goalkeeper from a tight angle.