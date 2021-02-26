Home

Ronaldo scores in 600th league appearance for Juventus

| @BBCWorld
March 3, 2021 2:44 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo marked his 600th league appearance with his 20th Serie A goal of the season leading Juventus to a 3-nil win over Spezia.

All goals were scored in the second half, with Ronaldo getting his side’s third when he finished off a quick counter-attack in the final minute.

Alvaro Morata had turned in Federico Bernardeschi’s cross for the opener before Federico Chiesa tapped in.

Victory moved Juventus to within three points of second-placed AC Milan.

Ronaldo’s goal means he has become the first player to score at least 20 goals in each of the past 12 seasons in Europe’s top five leagues.

