Ronaldo scores his 23rd goal of the season

June 27, 2020 8:29 am
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with team mates after scoring for Juventus [Source: Juventus]

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 23rd goal of the season as Juventus moved seven points clear at the top of Serie A with a 4-0 victory over 10-man Lecce.

The visitors had Fabio Lucioni sent off for a foul in the first half before Paulo Dybala struck from outside the box just after the break.

Ronaldo drove home a powerful penalty after being brought down before setting up substitute Gonzalo Higuain.

Defender Matthijs de Ligt then headed in a late third for the dominant hosts.

Ronaldo, who also scored a penalty in the 2-0 win at Bologna on Monday, has now scored 23 goals in 24 league appearances this season.

The win means Juventus extend their advantage over title rivals Lazio, who have a game in hand and could reduce the deficit back to four points if they beat Fiorentina on Saturday.

