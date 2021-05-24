Home

Football

Ronaldo scores hat-trick for Man United

| @BBCWorld
March 13, 2022 7:00 am
[Source: Manchester United/Twitter]

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first Manchester United hat-trick in 14 years as Tottenham were defeated 3-2 in a thrilling encounter this morning.

Ronaldo put United ahead twice before heading home the winner from Alex Telles’ corner nine minutes from time, the 807th goal of his career.

Tottenham twice responded to Ronaldo’s efforts, through a Harry Kane penalty and a Harry Maguire own goal.

Article continues after advertisement

But it was Ronaldo who had the final word, completing his first United treble since January 2008, in a 6-0 win over Newcastle.

The result was a major confidence boost for United before Tuesday’s Champions League last-16 second leg against Atletico Madrid.

It also moves them back into the top four and keeps Tottenham in seventh, although Arsenal – two points behind in fifth – remain favourites to clinch the final Champions League berth as they have four games in hand.

In other Premier League matches, Brighton went down to Liverpool 0-2 and Brentford defeated Burnley 2-0.

