Ronaldo says transfer rumours are 'just talk'

Cristiano Ronaldo has criticised media reports linking him with a move away from Juventus.

In a post on social media he did not outright deny a move was possible or commit his future to the Italian side.

But the 36-year-old forward said he was “focused on his work” despite reports linking him with Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.

The Portugal captain called rumours “a disrespect for me as a man and as a player”.

He added: “Less talk and more action, this has been my guiding motto since the start of my career.

“However, in view of everything that’s been said and written recently, I have to set out my position.

“The frivolous way that my future is covered in the media is disrespectful to all the clubs involved in these rumours, as well as to their players and staff.”