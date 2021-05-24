Home

Ronaldo returns to Manchester United

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
August 28, 2021 7:04 am

World football star and Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo will reunite with his former club Manchester United.

Manchester United has confirmed they have reached an agreement to re-sign Ronaldo from Juventus.

A statement by United this morning says everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester.

Article continues after advertisement

United have agreed to pay £12.8m for the 36-year-old, with the deal subject to personal terms, a visa, and a medical.

Ronaldo scored 118 goals in 292 games in his first spell at Old Trafford before leaving for Real Madrid in 2009.

United’s announcement came after a dramatic 24 hours after neighbors Manchester City had looked to be one of the favorites to land the forward and some reports suggested personal terms had already been agreed upon between the two.

However, the BBC reports that Ronaldo has opted to return to United where he spent six years and won three Premier League titles, one Champions League, two League Cups, and one FA Cup – as well as the Fifa Club World Cup and Community Shield – under Sir Alex Ferguson.

[Source:BBC Sport]

