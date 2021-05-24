Ronaldo rescues Man United with late minute goal

Cristiano Ronaldo last-minute goal earned Manchester United a 2-all draw against Atalanta to keep them at the top of Champions League Group F.

Atlanta’s Josip Ilicic opened the scoring in the 12th minute but Ronaldo scored the equalizer in first-half added time.

Atalanta thought Duvan Zapata’s 56th-minute effort, they’d walk away with the win but Ronaldo delivered with a vital goal to keep United in pole position heading into the final two group games.

Article continues after advertisement

[Source: BBC]