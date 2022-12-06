Ronaldo receives interest from clubs

[Source: Facebook]

Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr has made a huge offer to sign Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo after the World Cup.

A number of clubs have expressed interest in him, with Al-Nassr’s offer the biggest at around 200m euros a year, according to reports.

Ronaldo, 37, is a free agent after his Manchester United contract was terminated last month following a controversial interview.

He criticised the club and said he had no respect for manager Erik ten Hag.

It is understood Ronaldo is fully committed to Portugal’s World Cup campaign and is not intending to make a decision about his future plans until that is over.

Portugal face Switzerland in the last 16 in Qatar tomorrow.