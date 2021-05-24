Ronaldo passes 800 goals Man United’s win

Cristiano Ronaldo made it 801 career goals as Manchester United beat Arsenal 3-2 in a brilliant see-saw game in the Premier League this morning.

Emile Smith Rowe fired in the opener with goalkeeper David de Gea down injured after Fred trod on his heel, with VAR awarding the goal.

Bruno Fernandes and Ronaldo turned the game United’s way.

Martin Odegaard restored parity but Ronaldo struck a penalty winner after a VAR check for a foul on Fred.

In scoring his two goals, 36-year-old Ronaldo became the first player in history to reach 800 goals in competitive games for club and country, doing so in 1,097 matches.