Ronaldo passes 100 goals as Portugal beats Sweden

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo became the first European to score 100 international goals in men’s football.

Ronaldo passed that mark after scoring both the goal for Portugal in their 2-nil win over Sweden in the Nations League.

The captain curled a stunning free-kick into the top corner – the 57th of his career – to reach the landmark.

The Juventus forward, 35, then fired in a fine second from outside the box.

Ronaldo, who played 81 minutes, is within eight goals of the world record.

Iran’s Ali Daei – the only man to score more international goals than Ronaldo – hit 109 during his playing career from 1993 to 2006.

The next top scoring current players are India’s Sunil Chhetri (72) and Argentina’s Lionel Messi (70).

The result means defending Nations League champions Portugal have won their opening two games of this year’s event.

Their task was made easier when Sweden had Gustav Svensson sent off for two bookings – but there was a downside to their win as Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva was replaced after suffering a suspected muscle strain.

Portugal could have won by more with Bruno Fernandes hitting the bar and Ronaldo, on his 165th cap, forcing a good save from Robin Olsen as he searched for a hat-trick.

Almost half of Ronaldo’s international goals have come since his 30th birthday – 49 goals in 47 games.

In other UEFA Nations League matches, England struggled against Denmark as they game ended in a nil-all draw,

France defeated Croatia 4-2 while Belgium thrashed Iceland 5-1.

[Source: BBC]