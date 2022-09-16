Ronaldo nets first Europa League goal

[Source: BBC]

Cristiano Ronaldo ended his barren spell with the first Europa League goal of his career as Manchester United earned a 2-0 victory against Sheriff Tiraspol.

They suffered defeat at Old Trafford in their Group E opener but responded by claiming all three points.

The Red Devils opened the scoring in the first half as a lovely team move was coolly finished off by Jadon Sancho.

But United did double their advantage before half-time courtesy of Ronaldo’s penalty