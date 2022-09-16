Ronaldo nets first Europa League goal

[Source: BBC]
Cristiano Ronaldo ended his barren spell with the first Europa League goal of his career as Manchester United earned a 2-0 victory against Sheriff Tiraspol.
They suffered defeat at Old Trafford in their Group E opener but responded by claiming all three points.
The Red Devils opened the scoring in the first half as a lovely team move was coolly finished off by Jadon Sancho.
Article continues after advertisement
But United did double their advantage before half-time courtesy of Ronaldo’s penalty
Advertisement