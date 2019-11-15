Ronaldo, Messi set to face-off in Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are set to face each other after Juventus and Barcelona were drawn in Group G in the Champions League group stage this season.

The draw, which also saw holders Bayern Munich face Atletico Madrid in Group A with Real Madrid and Inter Milan.

Manchester United will face Paris St-Germain, RB Leipzig and Istanbul Basaksehir .

Premier League champions Liverpool will have to negotiate a group containing Ajax, Atalanta and Danish side Midtjylland.

Chelsea will play Europa League winners Sevilla, Krasnodar and debutants Rennes.

Manchester City are in Group D with Porto, Olympiakos and Marseille.

The official result of the #UCLdraw! 🤩 Most exciting group stage match? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/d7ynuEjPq3 — #UCLdraw (@ChampionsLeague) October 1, 2020

[Source: BBC]