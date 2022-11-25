Ronaldo is a legend hails Portugal coach

[Photo: FIFA World Cup / Twitter]

Cristiano Ronaldo says he was living a beautiful moment after becoming the first player to score in five men’s World Cups this morning.

Ronaldo helped Portugal to a 3-2 victory over Ghana at the start of their campaign in Qatar.

He says it is a very important win as first match for competitions like this is fundamental.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos hailed his 37 year-old captain who won a second-half penalty and converted it himself to open the scoring against Ghana.

He says Cristiano is a phenomenon and a legend.

Ronaldo was substituted in the 88th minute to a rousing reception around Stadium 974 in Doha at the start of what is likely to be his last World Cup.

Portugal faces Uruguay next on Tuesday at 7am.