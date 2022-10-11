Ronaldo hearing in waiting

[Source: Sky Sports]

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo’s improper conduct charge will be determined by an FA hearing.

Ronaldo is understood to have responded to the Football Association’s charge of breaching a rule which relates to improper and/or violent conduct.

It relates to an incident after United’s Premier League defeat by Everton in April.

Ronaldo was filmed appearing to knock a phone out of an Everton fan’s hand as he made his way to the dressing room.

It is not known whether Ronaldo has accepted the charge, although given the 37-year-old was cautioned by police in August and apologized to the young fan immediately after the incident.