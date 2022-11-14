Ronaldo felt betrayed by Man United

Cristiano Ronaldo [Source: Premier League News]

Portugal captain and world football star Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels betrayed by Manchester United and is being forced out of the club.

The BBC reports that Ronaldo promised in August he would give his version of life at Old Trafford after failing to secure a move away from United to a club playing in the Champions League, as he had hoped.

He broke his silence in a wide-ranging interview with Piers Morgan for TalkTV.

Article continues after advertisement

Manchester United have been asked for a response to Ronaldo’s claims.

Ronaldo has not played because of an unspecified illness since he captained United in their 3-1 defeat at Aston Villa last Monday.

He was dropped for the Premier League game at Chelsea after refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham three days earlier.

The interview will be shown on Thursday and Friday nights in the UK.

[Source: BBC Sport]