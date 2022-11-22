Ronaldo expects a lot of pressure

[Source: Portugal Football/Twitter]

Cristiano Ronaldo is convinced there will be a lot of upset at the FIFA World Cup.

He says the World Cup is always a different environment altogether where teams come in with a different combination.

He adds that it will be good for the Portuguese side to have a little pressure so they can know what is at stake and be able to do better.

Ronaldo training with the Portugal team [Source: Portugal Football/Twitter]

Portugal is pooled with Uruguay, Ghana and South Korea.

However, he says the Portugal team will only focus on themselves as they want to start on the right foot

Portugal will face Ghana at 4am on Friday.

You can watch all these matches live on FBC Sports HD channel.