Ronaldo ends scoring drought

Cristiano Ronaldo ended his six-game goal drought in sensational style as Manchester United beat 10-man Brighton.

Man United defeated 9th place Brighton 2-0 at Old Trafford.

The side now moves back into the Premier League’s top-four with 43 points.

Ronaldo struck six minutes into the second half.

Bruno Fernandes added a second as United broke from deep inside their own half in the final minute of injury-time.

[Source: BBC Sport]