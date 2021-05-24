Football
Ronaldo ends scoring drought
February 16, 2022 11:01 am
Cristiano Ronaldo ended his six-game goal drought in sensational style as Manchester United beat 10-man Brighton.
Man United defeated 9th place Brighton 2-0 at Old Trafford.
The side now moves back into the Premier League’s top-four with 43 points.
Article continues after advertisement
Just @Cristiano things 👏#MUFC | #MUNBHA pic.twitter.com/l7hSwqnF12
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 16, 2022
Ronaldo struck six minutes into the second half.
Drive. Energy. Composure. ⚡️
🔋 @B_Fernandes8#MUFC | #MUNBHA
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 16, 2022
Bruno Fernandes added a second as United broke from deep inside their own half in the final minute of injury-time.
[Source: BBC Sport]
Advertisement