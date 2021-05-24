Home

Football

Ronaldo closing in on another record

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
June 20, 2021 4:10 pm
[Source: Twitter]

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo is closing in on the all-time international goals record.

Ronaldo who scored Portugal’s first goal today against Germany in their 2-4 loss during its group match is two goals away from the record.

In his 177th appearance for his country this morning Ronaldo netted his 107th goal and the record is 109 goals scored by Ali Daei for Iran

Article continues after advertisement

Today’s goal was also Ronaldo’s 12th in the European Championship finals history which is the most by any player.

However, Portugal claimed an unwanted record in the defeat today, becoming the first reigning champions in European Championship history to concede four goals in a single match in the competition.

Meanwhile, in other EURO results today, France drew 1-all with Hungary and Spain also drew 1-1 with Poland.

Tomorrow, Italy takes on Wales at 4am and Switzerland play Turkey at the same time.

You can watch the Switzerland and Turkey clash LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform while the Italy and Wales match will be on FBC TV.

 

