Ronaldo charged by FA

World football star and Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged by the Football Association over footage that appeared to show him knocking a phone out of a fan’s hand.

The BBC reports that a video was shared on social media alongside comments claiming he smashed the device as he left the pitch after a 1-0 loss at Everton in April and Ronaldo later apologized on social media.

He was cautioned by police regarding the incident in August.

Article continues after advertisement

In a statement, the FA said it’s alleged that the forward’s conduct after the final whistle was improper and or violent while Manchester United said they would support Ronaldo in his response to the charge.

The defeat at Everton dealt a blow to United’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League. They went on to finish sixth.