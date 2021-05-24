Ronaldo breaks men's international scoring record

Cristiano Ronaldo has broken the world record for goals scored in men’s international football.

The 36-year-old scored a brace of goals for Portugal in their dramatic 2-1 win over the Republic of Ireland.

He scored the late headers to help his side in the World Cup qualifiers and to break and extend the record – after he had a penalty saved by Gavin Bazunu.

The Manchester United forward has also equaled Sergio Ramos’ European record for men’s caps – with his 180th Portugal appearance.

Ali Daei, who scored 109 goals for Iran between 1993 and 2006, held the record which Ronaldo equaled with a double against France at Euro 2020.

[Source: BBC]