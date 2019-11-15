Home

Ronaldo bags Best Men's Player of the Year at Dubai Globe Soccer Awards

Faria Begum Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @FariaFBCNews
December 31, 2019 12:24 pm
Christiano Ronaldo [middle] [Source: The Hindu]

It will be a good start to 2020 for Juventus Star Christiano Ronaldo who has bagged the Best Men’s Player of the Year at the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards.

Having the Ballon D’or award, FIFA Men’s best player and UEFA’s best player of the year award slipping out his hands, he says winning this award has been emotional for him.

Ronaldo has won the award six times out of its nine years of its existence while finishing runners-up in the ‘other’ big football awards of the year.

Ronaldo netted 28 goals for Juventus last season and has scored 12 goals from 21 games so far, with his abysmal barren free-kick run being forgotten after a towering header.

