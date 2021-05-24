Romelu Lukaku nets winner

Chelsea survived a scare against Championship side Luton Town to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals following a 3-2 win.

The team played unaware of owner Roman Abramovich’s decision to sell the club.

Abramovich made the announcement an hour before kick-off after growing speculation he would put Chelsea up for sale following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Reece Burke made Chelsea’s morning more uncomfortable when he put Luton Town in front with a header following a corner after only two minutes.

Luton lost goalkeeper Jed Steer to an ankle injury after 14 minutes, and Chelsea levelled the scores with Saul Niguez steering home a cool finish.

Harry Cornick raced clear to restore Luton’s lead before half-time but Chelsea turned up the pressure after the break to lock the scores again, this time through Timo Werner.

Romelu Lukaku put Chelsea ahead for the first time and that was enough to take home the win.

[Source: BBC Sport]