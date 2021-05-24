Home

Football

Rokovucake excited for premier division outing

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist tmatairakula[email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
January 1, 2022 7:29 am

19-year-old Jason Rokovucake is excited to experience football in the premier division.

The former national Under17 rep is on goalkeeping duties for Tailevu Naitasiri and knows his gloves are up for a tough job come next season.

The former Rewa player says despite the tough challenge at hand, many opportunities also awaits.

“I am so excited because we know that we are actually playing for something greater than ourselves. Many scouts will be watching so I’m eager.”

Rokovucake says his role as a goalkeeper will be tough and he has to up-the-ante to contain some of the best strikers in the country.

Rokovucake gets his inspiration from national and Lautoka goalkeeper Beniamino Mateinaqara and hopes to one day play alongside him in the Fiji team.

