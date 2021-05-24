Rodu’s contract terminated

National women’s football coach Marika Rodu’s contract has been terminated.

Fiji Football Association Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf has revealed to FBC Sports that Rodu refused to be vaccinated and they had no choice but to apply the ‘No Jab- No Job’ policy.

Yusuf says while they value the contributions of Rodu to the sport, the association had to respect the government’s protocols.

Article continues after advertisement

“We advised him of the government policy way back in August. We gave him time of about eight weeks, we’ve exchanged correspondence whereby we’ve terminated his employment contract. But, there is a clause in our letter that our door is still wide open should he comply with the government policy.”

Former national rep, Rodu says the decision is a personal one.

“I will remain with the personal decision that I made to the extent that I will lose my job. It’s a personal journey with the Lord Jesus Christ. Through my playing times and coaching career, the Lord has guided me so far and I will never deny him, not now and not ever.”

Rodu is not the only official whose contract has been terminated for refusing to get the jabs as Fiji FA Development Officer, William Sikuri has also been laid off.

For now, Fiji FA Technical Director Timo Jankowski will be guiding the women’s team when they march into camp next week.

Marika Rodu has been given the option of joining the team virtually on a voluntary basis.