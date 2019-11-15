Rodu wary of Suva Football

Rewa Football Coach Marika Rodu knows to importance on maintaining their lead in the Vodafone Premier League points table.

Getting the win this afternoon will be crucial for the Delta Tigers as they look to maintain the top spot.

Wary of what Suva will bring to the ground, Rodu says defense will be key.

Article continues after advertisement

“Making a serious impact on the points table, I think for us is to beat Suva, there’s no other way. Because if we lose to Suva, they might overtake us and would make our chances very difficult.”

Rewa takes on the Capital side at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

This match will be aired live on both FBC TV and FBC Sports channels. You can also catch the live radio commentary on Mirchi FM.

Also at 3pm, Navua faces Lautoka at the Uprising Resort Ground in Pacific Harbor.