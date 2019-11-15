Rodu trusts current squad

Rewa Head Coach Marika Rodu trusts his current squad as they prepare to face Suva in the Vodafone Premier League on Sunday.

While Suva has roped in new players like national goalkeeper Beniamino Mateinaqara and Ravinesh Karan Singh, Rewa has not made any changes to its line-up.

Rodu says they did not lose any of their players during the mid-transfer window.

Article continues after advertisement

“We were not affected by the transfer window, we did not approach any player neither did any of our players leave for other district.”

Rewa will play Suva at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium on Sunday.

Don’t forget you can watch this match LIVE on both FBC TV and FBC Sports and the radio commentary will air on Mirchi FM.

Meanwhile, today, Lautoka host Ba at Churchill Park at 6pm and you can catch the live commentary on Mirchi FM.

In other VPL games this week, Ba will host Nasinu at the Fiji FA Academy ground on Saturday at 3pm while Lautoka meet Navua on Sunday at the Uprising Resort Ground at 3pm.

Labasa takes on Nadi at 2pm at Subrail Park on Saturday.