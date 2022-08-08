Rodu pleased with team’s positivity

[Photo: Oceania Football Confederation / Facebook]

Rewa head coach Marika Rodu is pleased with how his team approached the match against Auckland City earlier today.

The Delta Tigers lost 3-0 to a better team and despite the loss, Rodu says he was proud of his team’s effort.

Rodu says Auckland City is one of the best opposition they’ve faced so far this season.

“It was one of our best game so far this season. In terms of where we came from, this would be the best opposition we’ve had so far and it was a very challenging one. We need to just reflect on what we did, I think the boy’s mindset was right, the attitude was okay and they put a lot of effort in the mentality work.”

Rodu adds the players still gave it their best shot while two goals down and continued to apply pressure on Auckland City.

He says this is promising signs as they now focus on taking on another champion team, Hienghene on Thursday.