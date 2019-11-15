Rodu plans for different scenarios

Playing catch up football is normal but the Food City Rewa side is one team this season that has won games after leading from the start.

Rewa has only come from behind twice in the Vodafone Premier League this year to win or drawn a match.

First, it was against Nasinu in round two where the Delta Tigers won 4-3 and their 1-all draw with Ba in round eight according to Head Coach Marika Rodu.

Article continues after advertisement

Rodu says anything can happen in a game but it depends on how the team can handle the situation.

“Catch up game is part of football just depends on how you plan and how the boys execute so we are working also on that if the scenario occurs I think the players should be ready for the change in strategy during the game.”

Rewa plays Nadi at 3.30pm today at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori and the match will air LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform with the radio commentary on Mirchi FM.

In other games, today, Suva takes on Lautoka at 2pm at the ANZ Stadium and Labasa hosts Nasinu at 1:30pm at Subrail Park.