Rodu looking to recruit more players

The door is still open for our women footballers who wish to be part of the national team as they prepare for the qualifiers next year.

Some members of the sport have gone on to make a name for themselves in rugby at the Tokyo Olympics, like Viniana Riwai, Vasiti Solikoviti, and Lavena Cavuru.

Fiji Football National women’s head coach, Marika Rodu says these players still has a chance to get back to football.

Article continues after advertisement

“The door is still open, we will not go by names, we will go by form. We will see if the players are physically fit, technically equipped. And if they can compete with the current form, we will look at them.”

Meanwhile the Digicel Women’s Super League 2021 is set to kick-off on October 30th.

Rodu will be using this tournament as an avenue to select a few players to be part of the national team.