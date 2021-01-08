Rodu hoping for international friendlies in July

Fiji Football Women’s Head Coach Marika Rodu is planning ahead despite the uncertainty surrounding future international competitions.

Rodu who recently returned to his role as head coach this year knows there’s a lot of work needed to be done for the women’s team.

He says there are plans to get the national squad ready if the FIFA International friendlies does resume in July.

“We are free to play in the July window, the July international friendly, September, November and December. Like I said there is a lot of uncertainty and we can only plan for that but we also have to plan when things don’t work in our way.”

The international friendlies are expected to resume in July which is a good build-up to the national side’s quest for a spot in the 2023 World Cup.