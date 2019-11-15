Rodriguez joins Everton from Real Madrid

Everton have signed Colombia attacking midfielder James Rodriguez from Real Madrid in a deal worth £20m.

The 29-year-old joins the Toffees on a two-year contract, with the option for a further season.

He joined Real Madrid from Monaco in 2014 after winning the Golden Boot at the World Cup in Brazil that summer.

“I am really, really happy to be at this great club, a club with so much history, and here with a manager who knows me really well,” said Rodriguez.