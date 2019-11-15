Football
Rodriguez joins Everton from Real Madrid
September 8, 2020 5:56 am
Everton have signed Colombia attacking midfielder James Rodriguez from Real Madrid in a deal worth £20m.
The 29-year-old joins the Toffees on a two-year contract, with the option for a further season.
He joined Real Madrid from Monaco in 2014 after winning the Golden Boot at the World Cup in Brazil that summer.
— Everton (@Everton) September 7, 2020
“I am really, really happy to be at this great club, a club with so much history, and here with a manager who knows me really well,” said Rodriguez.
🙌 | And we’re pretty happy too, @jamesdrodriguez! 😁#AlóJames
— Everton (@Everton) September 7, 2020