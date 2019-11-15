Riwai inspires women to break barriers

Juggling between two sporting codes does not come easy for duel rep Viniana Riwai.

Playing both sevens rugby and football, the 28-year-old while chasing her passion hopes to inspire young women in sports.

Currently a national 7s rep and also a Suva football player, Riwai says she does this to remind women to break barriers in male-dominated sports.

“So I switched to rugby because of the talent that i have. I wanted to make use of it and let the young ones know that women can play both football and rugby.”

Chasing her passion, the Cakaudrove lass draws inspiration from Fiji football’s ‘Wonder-boy’ Roy Krishna.

Riwai was in sublime form in day one of the Vodafone Inter-District Championship scoring a hat-trick for Suva women in their 6-1 win over Nasinu.

She will be in action again today for the Whites when they take on Nadroga in their second pool match.