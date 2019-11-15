Home

Risks pay off for young Rewa side

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
August 17, 2020 7:32 am
The Delta One Automotive Repairs Rewa team took a risk in fielding players who had less game time, but this paid off for the side.

The inexperienced Rewa team took Flow Valve/Island Accommodation Suva to the wire in the finals of Punjas Battle of Giants to be crowned the Champions after a thrilling 1-0 win.

Head Coach Marika Rodu says they were able to grow with each game.

“We gave opportunity who were not part of the VPL or who had less game time. We grew game by game and grew strength by strength.”

Rewa team captain Setareki Hughes won the best player of the tournament while Isikeli Sevanaia Junior, the young Ba goalkeeper won the Golden Glove Award.

Nasinu’s Jasnit Vikash won the Golden Boot Award.

Meanwhile, Priceline Pharmacy Ba defeated All in One Builders Nadi 2-1 in the BOG 3rd/4th place playoff.

