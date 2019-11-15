Rewa work on mental toughness

Mental toughness is something Rewa football coach Marika Rodu is trying to address before they take on Lautoka on Sunday.

Rodu says Suva exposed a few crucial areas last week in their nil all draw.

The former national rep says basics like ball control was missing from the Delta Tigers.

“For the players they need to be mindful that football is all about mental, they need to feel the game and understand what is being required and that is what I’m just trying to drive across.”



Marika Rodu [Source: Fiji Football]

Rewa had a warm up match with Nasinu earlier today at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Vatuwaqa.

Meanwhile, Nadi will host Ba at 6pm today at Prince Charles Park.

Ba and Nadi will play two games this week.

On Saturday, Ba will host Labasa at the Fiji FA Academy ground at 3pm and you can catch the LIVE commentary on Mirchi FM.

There will be three games on Sunday and two of the matches will be held at Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park starting with Rewa and Lautoka at 1pm and Nasinu play Navua at 3pm.

The third match on Sunday will see Nadi hosting Suva at Prince Charles Park at 3pm.

The Rewa/Lautoka match will be aired LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels and the radio commentary on Mirchi FM.

