Rewa work on ball control

The Rewa football team used their one-week break to iron out their flaws before continuing on in the Digicel Premier League.

The Delta Tigers are third in the point standings after a 2-1 win over Nadroga two weeks ago.

Coach Rodick Singh says the team’s problem is ball control and finishing, which he hopes to fix before game day.

“We want to work on the controlling of our game and also the goal scoring opportunities. And also work on the negatives from the past games we have played.”

Lautoka will host Rewa on Sunday at 3pm at Churchill Park.

In another match, Labasa taking on Tailevu Naitasiri tomorrow at Subrail Park at 1.30pm.