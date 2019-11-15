Rewa was given greenlight says Buksh

The Rewa Football Association has expressed its disappointment at the way it was treated yesterday.

This after the side was instructed to change its playing jersey two minutes into the 1-all draw against Ba in the Vodafone Premier League.

Fiji Football Association had stated that Rewa FA will be charged for allowing the team to wear a jersey that did not have the Vodafone logo on it, who are the major sponsors of the VPL.

However, Rewa FA says it was only following instructions given to them and team President Nazil Buksh claims the team had earlier been given the green-light verbally to wear their own jerseys.

“Actually the confirmation was not only given by the competition’s official but also one of Fiji FA’s BOC member also gave the confirmation that this arrangement has been done with Vodafone and that we can go ahead with our own jerseys. So on that basis without getting a written confirmation, Rewa went ahead and made the jersey.”

Buksh says the district will never break rules or bring sponsors Vodafone and Fiji FA into disrepute.

He goes on to say that Rewa was not officially informed of the changes that had been made to the arrangements between Fiji FA and sponsors Vodafone.

“Vodafone and Fiji FA had this discussion of having district sponsors logo on the jersey. We were informed by the competitions officials that we can go ahead and do our own jerseys but the arrangement between Fiji FA and Vodafone was changed along the way and we were not informed of that.”

Meanwhile, the Fiji FA CEO Mohammed Yusuf says they will not be changing their stance adding that Rewa will be charged for breaching protocols.

“There is clearly a breach of regulations of the board of national league. As a result, we will be charging Rewa and they can present their case to the board. If they have got evidence, they can produce it but certainly, Fiji FA will not give any approval contrary to the regulations in place.”

Rewa FC will appear before Fiji FA’s Board of Control on September 19th.

Major sponsor, Vodafone Fiji says it will make an official comment on the matter tomorrow.