Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

Football

Rewa wary of Nadroga’s winning streak

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 7, 2022 11:40 am
[File Photo]

Rewa has a tough task ahead as they’ll face Nadroga in round eight of the Digicel Premier League.

Rewa moved down the points standing after its 1-all draw with Navua last weekend, and is now behind Suva Suva by two points on the DPL table.

Coach Rodicks Singh says they cannot afford to lose the three points on offer this week.

Article continues after advertisement

Singh says Nadroga is a team that has been consistent in the past three weeks.

“They have been on a good form from the past two games they have already started accumulating points from all their games and they are a team that plays till the 90th minute, you see them last week they were down by 1-0 but they came back and won the game to 1-0.”

Rewa will face Nadroga on Saturday at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nausori.

On Sunday, there will be a triple header at the Uprising Sports Complex with the Digicel Women’s Super League clash between Nadroga and Rewa at 12pm afterwards, Nasinu meets Lautoka at 2pm and Navua battles Suva at 4pm.

All three matches will air live on FBC’s pay-per-view Pop channel.

Also at 2pm on Sunday, Nadi hosts Labasa at Prince Charles Park.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.