Rewa wary of Nadroga’s winning streak

Rewa has a tough task ahead as they’ll face Nadroga in round eight of the Digicel Premier League.

Rewa moved down the points standing after its 1-all draw with Navua last weekend and is now behind Suva by two points on the DPL table.

Coach Rodicks Singh says they cannot afford to lose the three points on offer this week.

Article continues after advertisement

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS SUVA 7 5 2 0 16 9 +7 17 REWA 7 4 3 0 11 4 +7 15 BA 6 3 0 3 12 10 +2 9 NADROGA 6 3 0 3 5 11

-6 9 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 6 2 1 3 6 6 0 7 NAVUA 7 2 1 4 10 12 -2 7 NASINU 7 2 1 4 8 11 -3 7 NADI 6 2 0 4 6 11 -5 6 LABASA 6 1 2 3 7 10 -3 5 LAUTOKA 2 1 0 1 7 4 +3 3

Singh says Nadroga is a team that has been consistent in the past three weeks.

“They have been on good form from the past two games they have already started accumulating points from all their games and they are a team that plays till the 90th minute, you see them last week they were down by 1-0 but they came back and won the game to 1-0”.

Rewa will face Nadroga on Saturday at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nausori.

On Sunday, there will be a triple header at the Uprising Sports Complex with the Digicel Women’s Super League clash between Nadroga and Rewa at 12pm afterward, Nasinu meets Lautoka at 2pm and Navua battles Suva at 4pm.

All three matches will air live on FBC’s pay-per-view Pop channel.

Also at 2pm on Sunday, Nadi hosts Labasa at Prince Charles Park.