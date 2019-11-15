Rewa tops VPL standings

Round five of the Vodafone Premier League will be an important round for most teams as it will determine their position on the points table.

Rewa upset Labasa 3-1 last week to earn themselves three points and a spot on top of the standings with nine points.

Lautoka and Nadi are tied with six points each but the Blues have played two games so far while the Green Machine has played four matches.

After beating Nasinu five-nil, Nadi has climbed up the points table from seventh place to third place.

The capital side, Suva sits at fourth place with 4 points.

Ba, after just playing one game is on three points while Labasa and Nasinu also have three points but have played 4 games.

While Navua sits at the bottom of the table with 1 point.