Rewa too good for Nadroga in DPL match

The Rewa football team has beaten Nadroga 3-nil during their Digicel Premier League match at Churchill Park today.

It was a slow start for both teams as they were sussing each other out.

With the usual hot and humid conditions in Lautoka, this had an effect on the first few minutes of the game as players were trying to adjust.

A few attempts from both sides also but neither could break the deadlock yet.

However, Rewa was awarded a free-kick midway in the first half and Anish Khem made no mistakes chipping it over the goalkeeper.

The Delta Tigers led 1 nil at halftime.

In the second spell, both teams tussled it out as Rewa were out to increase their lead while Nadroga needed to level the scores to boost their confidence.

Stallions captain Osea Vakatalesau had the opportunity to equalize the scores when he got a one on one opportunity with the goalkeeper but his shot went wide…

A few minutes later, Rewa got their second goal after Samuela Nabenia connected a corner kick well.

It went from bad to worse for Nadroga as goalkeeper Sakeo Taganeca fouled Rewa midfielder Tevita Waranivalu in the box.

Khem stepped up to get his second and Rewa’s third goal.