Rewa to work on finishing against Lautoka

Capitalizing possession is something Rewa football is working on ahead of Sunday’s clash against Lautoka.

This is according to Coach Marika Rodu who says that this was the main reason the team could not come away with the three points against Suva last Sunday.

He says Rewa was on the attack for majority of the match but the players could not finish off their attacking game by netting goals.

Rodu says this is the key area he hopes the Delta Tigers will improve on come Sunday.

“Our downfall in the game against Suva was our finishing in general attack. I think we managed the ball around really well from the build up to the finishing third but we still lack some key elements which we have talked about and i think we will address it this week and we should be fine when we play Lautoka on Sunday.”

Rewa hosts the Sugar City side tomorrow at 1pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

This match will air live on the FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform and on FBC TV.

Also tomorrow Nasinu meets Navua at 3pm at the same venue and at Prince Charles Park, Nadi hosts Suva at 2pm.

Today, Ba hosts Labasa at the Fiji FA academy grounds and you can listen to the live commentary on Mirchi FM.