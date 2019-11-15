Rewa to take different approach against Labasa

Rewa will have to take a different approach against Labasa in their Vodafone Premier League match this weekend.

The Delta Tigers currently sit in the second position on the VPL table with six points after three games.

Rewa lost to Ba 1-0 in their first match before beating Nasinu 4-3 a week later and last weekend they defeated Nadi 1-0 at Prince Charles Park.

Article continues after advertisement

Former national rep and Rewa coach Marika Rodu says Labasa is a quality side.

“So it’s a good three games for us next is Labasa a totally different game another different approach”.

Rewa will travel to play Labasa at 1:30pm on Saturday at Subrail Park.

In another VPL match, Nadi host Nasinu at 3pm on Sunday and you can catch the live commentary on Radio Fiji Two.