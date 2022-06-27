Rewa to know O-League opponents on Thursday

Fiji’s representative to the OFC Champions League, Rewa, will know on Thursday which teams they face in the group stage.

The draw will take place at 1pm at the OFC Home of Football in Auckland, New Zealand.

There is no seeding system for this edition of the OFC Champions League so each team will be drawn from a single pot of eight teams.

Article continues after advertisement

Teams will be drawn into two groups of four, group A and B.

Rewa, Papua New Guinea’s Lae City, Solomon Islands’ Central Coast, Tahiti’s AS Vénus and Vanuatu’s Galaxy all qualified via the national playoff route, as did the most recent OFC winners, Hienghène Sport of New Caledonia.

Auckland City round out the eight teams participating.

Nikao Sokattak FC from the Cook Islands have been nominated to attend the finals tournament based on sporting merit, after ongoing travel restrictions and logistical challenges forced the cancellation of the OFC Champions League 2022 qualifying stage.

Confirmed dates and locations for the OFC Champions League 2022 will be announced at a later date.