Rewa to host Suva at ANZ Stadium

The Digicel Premier League match between Suva and Rewa is now confirmed for the ANZ Stadium on Sunday.

There was no confirmation from the host team, Rewa, on the venue until yesterday.

However, the Fiji Football Association has today confirmed the game will be played in Suva.

Fiji FA Competitions Manager Amitesh Pal says there’ll be two women’s games this weekend as well.

Rewa women’s team will play Ba as a curtain-raiser to the men’s game at 1:30pm at the ANZ Stadium.

Also at the same time, Suva will meet Tailevu Naitasiri women’s at the Uprising Sports Centre before the men’s match between Navua and Lautoka.

In another DPL game, Nadi faces Nadroga at Prince Charles Park at 3pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Nadi vs Nadroga match on Mirchi FM.