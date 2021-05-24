Home

Football

Rewa to host Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 4, 2022 12:40 pm
[Source: File Photo]

Rewa football will host this weekend’s Digicel Premier League match at Ratu Cakobau Park.

This has been confirmed by Fiji Football Association Competitions Manager, Amitesh Pal.

Pal says the match against Nadroga will be held behind closed doors which means no spectators will be allowed into the match venue.

Also on Saturday at 3pm, Ba meets Tailevu Naitasiri at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba.

A triple header will be held at the Uprising Sports Centre in Navua on Sunday.

This is will start at 12pm with the Digicel Women’s Super League clash between Nadroga and Rewa.

At 2pm Nasinu meet Lautoka while Navua battles Suva at 4pm.

You can watch the triple header match live on FBC’s pay-per-view Pop channel.

